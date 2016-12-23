Jordan Looking into Request to Host Yemen Panel Meeting

AMMAN — Jordan is looking into a request by the Arab Quartet to host a meeting for the Yemeni “De-escalation and Coordination Committee”, an official said Thursday.

“We have received a request to host a workshop for the committee but no decision has been made yet. We are still looking into it,” the official told The Jordan Times over the phone.

The workshop will be at the technical and training level, said the official.

On Wednesday, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, special envoy of the UN secretary general for Yemen, said that the Yemeni de-escalation committee asked for a meeting to be held in Jordan.

He said if the committee was activated, it would be possible for the involved parties to meet at the negotiating table early 2017.

On his Twitter account, the UN envoy said the meeting in Jordan is “purely” technical.

He added that there would be no political negotiations expected at the meeting in Jordan.

The De-escalation and Coordination Committee, established in the last round of peace talks in Switzerland, has been working to prevent further violations and avoid any military escalation, according to a statement by the UN envoy on the UN’s website.

Original Article