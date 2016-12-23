‘News of Pakistanis Killed in Yemen Waters is Fake,’ Says Sarim Burney

KARACHI – Renowned social activist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burney Trust, Sarim Barney has termed the news of the killing of seven Pakistanis in a rocket attack on an Iranian cargo ship off Yemen coast, as fake.

Mr Sarim while speaking to Pakistantribe.com stated that the news is completely fake and baseless.

“Nothing could be considered true if found on anyone’s Facebook or Twitter timeline, Pakistani agent of the shipping service reported to be targeted in the claimed incident isn’t aware of any such event reported by a Pakistani media houses,” said Sarim Burney and added “even not a single legitimate media house anywhere in the world reported the incident including Iranian media. I don’t know how and where Geo found the wife of a sea-ship captain and aired the fake news.”

He also said that the cargo ship is missing since December three and still no reported of rocket attack. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) is investigating the matter.

The cargo ship is missing since 3 December and still no reports of #rocketAttack, @ForeignOfficePk is investigating the matter https://t.co/9Y0wApthcT — Sarim Burney (@syedsarimburney) December 22, 2016

Earlier, Geo News and The News had exclusively reported the news that “Iranian cargo ship targeted with rocket attack and all crew members of the Iranian ship were Pakistani nationals and an officer identified as Kabir is said to have rescued his life by jumping off the vessel as it started sinking after catching fire.”

Original Article