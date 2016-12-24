Singers Switch to Helping Yemen Victims

THE closure of the beds at Minehead Hospital led to a quick change of plan by the Alcombe Singers.

They sing to patients there every Christmas and were all set to do so again – until last week’s announcement of the ward closure.

Suddenly left with no-one to sing to, their director Keith Jones was undeterred and hastily arranged a carol concert to raise money for victims of the crisis in the Yemen.

It took place on Tuesday at St Michael’s Church in Alcombe, where Keith is the organist and choirmaster, ensuring that the choir’s hours of rehearsal didn’t go to waste.

The Alcombe Singers actually disbanded several years ago, having sung under Keith’s direction for 15 years, raising money for various charities, but members re-group each year specifically to sing at the hospital.

