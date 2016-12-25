Valleys MP Urges Help for Yemen

THE UK Government should offer support to war-torn Yemen, Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has said.

Addressing defence minister Sir Michael Fallon in Parliament on Monday, December 19, the Labour MP said: “Yemen is said to be one step away from famine, so can our government help to open the ports and the airports so that humanitarian aid can be shipped to its people?”

Sir Michael replied: “Yes. The key now is get aid into the country, and that means reopening the ports that have been damaged in the fighting, particularly Hodeidah, and making arrangements that will allow the charities and the non-governmental organisations to get on with their vital work.

“The honourable gentleman is right that the country is on the brink of famine and it is probably beyond that now.”

“There is not enough food, oil or other essentials getting through to the people.”

