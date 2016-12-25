Yemen: Movements to Introduce Tribal Charter of Honor to Combat Terrorism

Aden – Following the increase in the number of suicide operations carried out lately in Aden and some other liberated Yemeni governorates, a number of Radfan tribes from Lahej province started working on unifying efforts to support security forces and aid them in keeping track of terrorist cells, conclude tribal agreements to reject and resist the presence of terrorist militants in their areas and repudiate from whoever is linked to any terrorist organization.

Many scholars and villagers said in a statement that the sons of al-Alawi tribes condemn terrorism and support any official or popular efforts to eradicate it and fight its elements wherever they are.

Sheikh Tawfeeq Saleh bin Sael al-Alawi called southern tribes in general and Radfan and Lahej in precise to conclude a charter of honor to combat terrorism in its different forms.

He noted that terrorism is a sword targeted at those who use religion for political purposes.

When some terrorist organizations announced that those executing suicidal operations belong to specific areas, many parents started reporting their children for security forces and disowning them.

Resident Mohammed Mahmoud Salem Awad al-Radafani announced on Saturday that his son went missing and that he might be joining a terrorist organization.

