Arab Role in Support of Yemen’s Legitimacy Praised

Yemen’s vice president General Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmer has affirmed that the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Arab Coalition in support of the legitimacy in Yemen that is capable of foiling any attempt at sowing sedition in the Arab Islamic nation.

During a meeting with Yemeni senior government officials and army generals, he said that the Arab Coalition’s role in confrontation of the Persian Iranian expansionism could thwart the subversive attempts and bury the seeds of turmoil Iran is trying to plant in the Arab and Islamic nations.

