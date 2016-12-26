Kuwait Underlines Deep Bonds with Yemen

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Maj. Gen. Suleiman Al-Fahad said Monday Kuwait and Yemen have firm distinguished relations.

Stressing bilateral security cooperation, the Kuwaiti official discussed with Yemeni Ambassador Extraordinary in Kuwait Ali Mansour bin Safaa a number of security issues and subjects that are meant to expand bilateral cooperation, the ministry’s security information said in a release.

On his part, the Yemeni diplomat underscored his government’s keenness on promoting and bolstering distinguished relations with Kuwait and lauded its role in reinforcing and boosting development projects in Yemen.

He also appreciated that the Yemeni community in Kuwait enjoys much care and attention of the Kuwaiti government. (end) hmd.abd.mt

