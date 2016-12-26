‘Nothing Being Done Because I am Indian’: Abducted Kerala Priest Awaits Release

New Delhi, December 26: The latest video of an Indian Catholic priest who was abducted from Yemen earlier this year has emerged in which he was be seen appealing to Pope Francis and the Union Government to secure his release from his captors.

Father Uzhunnalil can be seen in the video speaking in a weak voice saying, “If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered as of much value.”

“Dear Pope Francis, dear Holy Father, as a father please take care of my life. I am very much depressed. My health is deteriorating,” he said in the video that surfaced a day after Christmas.

He was probably reading out from a text placed before him. It is unknown that when was the video shot or uploaded on YouTube and Facebook but the video was aired on a Kerala-based regional channel on Monday. India Samvad cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

[embedded content]

Father Tom was abducted from Yemen in March by terror group Islamic State (IS) after it carried out an attack at an old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the southern city Aden. In the video, Tom mentioned that his captors have tried to contact the Government of India-President and Prime Minister.

“I am very sad that nothing has been done seriously in my regard,” he said. He said reports had said everything has been done to get his release, “but in reality nothing” has been done. “I am from India and not considered. Dear people, I pray you all, ask you all, beg you all to do your might to help me to save my life. I need hospitalisation soon. Please come to my help quickly,” he said.

Original Article