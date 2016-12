Four Girl students are reviewing their free stationary for the year

The Emirates Red Crescent completed a schoolbag distribution project in the Lahij region of Yemen.

The programme was part of the authority’s plan to support education in the Aden, Abyan, Lahij and Dhale governorates.

Volunteers from the ERC distributed 300 schoolbags in Al Shaheed Jandour and Omar bin Abdelaziz schools.

The charity was focused on education and meeting the needs of the pupils, said the ERC, adding that several pupils needed school uniforms.

Original Article