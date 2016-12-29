Negotiations Continue to Secure Release of Priest Kidnapped in Yemen

The Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia has issued a statement on the recently released video of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest kidnapped in Aden, Yemen, in March.

Like the priest’s Salesian confreres, officials of the vicariate believe that the person in the video is the abducted priest, while cautioning that “the source of the video, the date of its creation and the circumstances under which it was recorded are unknown.”

The vicariate added:

Even though we have no information about Father Tom’s present whereabouts, we have strong indications to believe that he is still alive … Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, is in touch with the different channels who are working and are leading the dialogues to secure a safe release. More details cannot be disclosed at this stage.

