Saudi Arabia and Yemen Discuss Electricity Networks Between the Two Countries

RIYADH, 29th December, 2016 (WAM) — Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Faleh, yesterday met with Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy, Abdullah Al-Akwa’, and his accompanying delegation.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the meeting touched on means of boosting bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and the mechanism for the implementation of bilateral connection between their two electricity networks.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of training, studies and consultations, and the prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

