Calls for Protests in Sana’a After Salaries Go Unpaid

Yemen’s public sector workers have received only half a month’s salary out of the four months they are now owed cause widespread anger and calls for demonstrations in Sana’a.

The Houthi finance minister was ordered to pay half of September’s salary to public service staff, less any necessary deductions. The letter is dated 29 December 2016.

A document leaked to social networking sites shows the Houthi government’s finance minister being ordered to pay employees half their salary for September, less any overtime or incentives, intensifying the suffering of employees who are fighting hunger.

What is prominent in the state of anger this time is the call adopted by activist and Judge Abdul Wahab Qatran, known as one of the leading activists for the Houthi militia backed by Iran since 2011, for a massive popular revolt against the militia.

Qatran, who has tens of thousands of followers, wrote on Facebook: “The hungry must revolt against the oppressor who stole their livelihood.”

He also urged the people to revolt for the sake of life and dignity, as there is nothing left for them to fear “except the restrictions already imposed on them,” adding “break the restrictions; rights are not given, but taken.”

The militias controlling the government refuse to give the employees their salaries at a time when Sana’a is suffering from an iron fist in light of the Houthi and Saleh hold on the city.

The Houthis have almost completely exhausted the country’s foreign reserves, have been unable to pay salaries since August, and are unable to repay internal and external debts.

Original Article