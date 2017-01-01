‘Map of Control’ in Yemen

Yemen bids farewell to 2016 with its territories controlled by different parties, while the legitimate forces succeeded in liberating some regions, other parts have remained under the control of Houthis and supporters of Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The map of control of Yemeni territories:

Azal Province

(Governorates of Saada, Amran, Sanaa –the capital and the governorate – and Dhamar)

All the governorates of Azal’s province have remained under the control of the Houthi militias and the rebellion supporters of Saleh – except for a number of sites in Saada’s governorate, the stronghold of Houthis – the Yemeni National Army has carried out military operations in Amran and Sanaa to target the rebellion militants.

In Saada, the Yemeni army has succeeded in liberating the border port of Alab and most of the Mandaba region of the directorate of Baqim in Saada province, northern Yemen; considered a strategic point as it tops villages of Sahar and road of Baqim, Abwab al-Hadid, Jabal al-Shaer and the other regions controlled by the Houthis.

As per the Capital Sanaa controlled by militias, the Yemeni National Forces reached to its eastern gates after capturing and imposing control in the Naham. This front has witnessed clashes between the two parties close to Bani Hashish’s region dominated by the Houthi Militias and Saleh’s supporters. On 6 August, the National Army launched a military campaign for liberation, which kicked off from Naham aiming at recapturing the Capital.

Sabaa Province

(Governorates of Ma’rib, Al Jawf, Al Bayda)

The National Yemeni Army backed by the Arab Coalition Forces has completely recaptured the city of Ma’rib, capital of Saba’, the southern entrance of Sanaa including oil and gas fields, except for parts of Al-Sarwah, which remained under the control of rebellion militias.

The Yemeni forces have also controlled 85% of Al-Jawf region including many areas in the north of the governorate, with the biggest geographical surface. However, militias still control al-Matma, al-Zaher, Al-Shaab, al.-Masloub and many other regions.

As per Al Bayda governorate, it still witnesses violent clashes between the National Army and the rebellion militias, which control the majority of the governorate’s regions except for a number of sites.

Tihamah Province

(Governorates of Hodaida, Heja, Mahwit, Rima)

All these provinces have remained under the control of the rebellion militias, this district has seen continuous military operations targeting the strongholds, sites, and inspection points of Houthis. Operations violently concentrated in Hodeida, the second biggest port following Aden and Heja’s governorate which witnessed heavy battles recently along other regions on the Yemeni-Saudi borders. Forces of the National Army and the Arab Coalition have advanced in the Midi governorate and expanded their control over the city in addition to the Hard port on the borders with Saudi Arabia and some surrounding military sites.

Al-Janad Province

(Governorates of Taiz and Ibb)

This district is located on the south of Sanaa with its two governorates Taiz and Ibb which have witnessed heavy and constant clashes between the Yemeni National Army – backed by the Arab Coalition’s air forces and the Houthi militias and Saleh’s supporters. The most violent battles have occurred in Taiz, the third biggest third city in the country, which is close to be liberated from Houthis and their constant bombing over its residential neighborhoods with all kinds of weapons.

It is worth noting that the city has lived under a restricted blockade that obstructs the delivery of food and medicines.

Concerning Ibb, this governorate has totally resigned under the control of the rebellion militias including the main city of Ibb -the legitimate forces dominate regions of Hamak and Biar on the borders of the southern governorate of al-Dale’a.

Aden District

All its governorates have been completely liberated from the rebellion militias, except for some cities in al-Dale’a.

District of Hadhramaut.

All the district’s cities have been also recaptured by the National Yemeni Army except some small cities.

Original Article