Saudi Soldier Killed in Cross-border Attack

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, has issued directives to transport the body of a soldier who was killed in a cross-border attack near Jazan early Saturday to his native city aboard a security aircraft.

Private First Class Hashim Obeid Muhammad Al-Barakati was martyred around 6.40 a.m. Saturday in heavy gunfire and shelling on a border post in Al-Dayer by Houthi militiamen holed up in the mountains inside Yemeni territory, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting the Interior Ministry’s security spokesman.

The crown prince gave instructions to the General Command for Security Aviation to make available a plane to transport Al-Barakati ‘s body to his native city Al-Laith, the spokesman said.

The Houthi militias fighting legitimacy in Yemen fired more than 100 missiles to Saudi territory across the border over the past two days, Jazan Police spokesman Maj. Gen. Nasser Al-Duwaisi said.

He said the police scanned the area near the southern border and found remnants of over 100 missiles launched from Yemen. The remnants were scattered over many villages and governorates. The police urged citizens to keep an open eye and report any missiles, warning that some of them could be unexploded.

