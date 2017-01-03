Yemen: Bombing, Airstrikes Kill 25 Including Houthi Rebels

Eleven civilians, including five members of one family, and 14 Houthi rebels have been killed in shelling and air strikes in Yemen in two days, military and rebel sources said Monday.

An air strike by the pro-government Saudi-led coalition killed five Houthi rebels on Monday when it targeted a convoy of three vehicles in Marees, in the southern province of Daleh, a military official said.

One of the vehicles was transporting weapons, the official said, adding three other rebels were wounded in the strike.

Six other insurgents were killed in a similar raid on two vehicles in Al-Makhdara, in the central province of Marib, another military official said.

Shelling by government forces killed three more rebels in the same area of Marib, east of the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The Arab coalition started an air campaign against the Iran-backed rebels in March 2015 after the insurgents closed in on President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in his refuge in the southern city of Aden.

Rebel media accused the coalition of conducting air strikes on Monday across several regions in Yemen, killing two civilians in the western province of Hodeida.

A military official told AFP an air strike on Sunday hit a house in Marib, killing five members of the same family.

It took place in the village of Wadi Habab, in the Sarwah region, a major front in the war between the rebels and forces loyal to Hadi, the insurgents’ news website sabanews.net said.

Meanwhile, four civilians, including three children, were killed on Sunday in rebel bombing that targeted residential areas in the southwestern city of Taez, a local official and medical sources said.

The Yemen conflict has killed more than 7,000 people since the coalition intervened, according to the United Nations.

