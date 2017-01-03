YEMEN-SANAA-JEWISH COMMUNITY

A man from the Yemeni Jewish community is seen with his children outside their residential in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, on Dec. 28, 2016. Some Yemeni Jews still live in Sanaa, and the town of Raydah in northwestern Yemen, after they refused to join the airlift to Israel organized by the Jewish Agency. In 1949-1954, Israel airlifted more than 50,000 Yemenite Jews out of Yemen and brought them to Israel in two secret operations, but some Jews had decided to stay on inside Yemen.

A woman from the Yemeni Jewish community is seen through two men as they wait to receive food aid provided by Mona Relief Yemen in Sanaa, capital of Yemen, on Dec. 28, 2016.

