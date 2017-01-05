Emirates Red Crescent Delivers Second Power Generator to Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delivered on Wednesday a 200kw generator to the Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation.

The corporation had already received an 86kw generator as part of ERC’s initiative to support port development in Yemen.

Dr. Mohammed Omzarbah, Director of the corporation, thanked the UAE and its people for the humanitarian assistance they extended to Yemen, especially in the liberated areas.

”The second generator will help increase power-generation capacity at the port and advance operations and other activities,” he said.

