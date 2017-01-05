Osama Bin Laden’s Son Dubbed ‘Crown Prince of Terror’ and Tipped as future Al Qaeda Leader Added to Terror Black List

Osama bin Laden’s son has been added to a US counter terrorism sanctions list.

The US Treasury today said Hamza bin Laden, who has been tipped as a future leader of al-Qaeda, had been to the security black list formally recognising him as a global terrorist.

The government also added senior al-Qaeda leader Ibrahim Al-Banna to the list.

The sanctions formally identify the subject as a terrorist to the international community and restricts their ability to garner support for terrorist activities including financial resources.

As a result of the designation, all property subject to US jurisdiction in which Hamza has interests is blocked and US citizens are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.

Hamza bin Laden, then 13, has been tipped as a future leader of al-Qaeda

Read More

Ibrahim al-Banna is a senior member of AQAP who has served as the group’s security chief and has provided military and security guidance to AQAP leaders, the State Department said.

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for him.

The bans come only months after Hamza featured in a video promising to take revenge for the assassination of his dad.

Hamza was often reported to be aged 23 or 24 but the US government notice puts his year of birth as 1989, meaning he is aged around 27.

He was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the US State Department said: “On August 14, 2015 Hamza bin Laden, son of Usama bin Laden, was officially announced by al-Qa’ida senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as an official member of the group.

Osama bin Laden

“In this 2015 audio message from al-Zawahiri, bin Laden called for acts of terrorism in western capitals.

“On July 9, 2016, al-Qa’ida issued another audio message from Hamza bin Laden threatening revenge against the United States and warned Americans they would be targeted in the United States and abroad.

“Specifically, in 2015, bin Laden called for lone offender attacks against US, French, and Israeli interests in Washington, D.C.; Paris, France; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Additionally, in 2016, bin Laden called on Saudi Arabian-based tribes to unite with al-Qa’ida’s affiliate in Yemen to wage war against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The imposition of sanctions by the United States against terrorists is a powerful tool.

“Today’s action notifies the US public and the international community that Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism.

“Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system.

Osama bin Laden orchestrated the 9/11 attacks on the US (Photo: Getty) The attacks hit New York City (pictured) and Washington D.C. (Photo: Reuters)

“Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other US agencies and other governments.”

Taking to social media in a 21-minute rant, Hamza vowed to continue with al-Qaeda’s work.

In a video, posted on Twitter, the terrorist’s son says that the United States will be targeted in terror attacks similar to 9/11.

The footage was released by Al-Qaeda, and sees Hamza claim: “We are all Osama”.

Read More

Bin laden said: “We will continue striking you and targeting you in your country and abroad in response to your oppression of the people of Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and the rest of the Muslim lands that did not survive your oppression.

“As for the revenge by the Islamic nation for Sheikh Osama, may Allah have mercy on him, it is not revenge for Osama the person but it is revenge for those who defended Islam.”

The late al-Qaeda leader had been the world’s most wanted man since the 9/11 attacks on America in 2001.

He was tracked down to a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and killed on May 2 2011 in a raid by US special forces.

Original Article