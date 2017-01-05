Yemen to Brief Guterres on Tehran’s Violations

Yemen’s permanent representative to the United Nations Khaled al-Yamani revealed his country’s intention to submit to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres a file on Iran’s violations and meddling in Yemen’s internal affairs.

“We will brief Guterres on Iran’s violations very soon, especially that international security and safety is among his major concerns,” al-Yamani told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

He said that Yemen’s security and safety should be part of the U.N. Secretary General’s priorities in order to end arms smuggling operations and violations of Yemen’s sovereignty.

Al-Yamani added: “We will hinge on the decisions reached by Yemen’s Sanctions Committee, pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014), which put Ali Abdullah Saleh and Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on the list of those wanted for obstructing settlement acts in Yemen.”

Among the powers of this committee, he explained, is to review Iran’s interference in Yemen’s affairs.

Yemen’s Ambassador to the U.N. pointed out the committee’s investigation in the number of vessels seized while attempting to smuggle arms to Houthis.

He said that it monitored the mechanisms and forms of smuggling in Yemen or via the coastal areas controlled by Houthi militias, including those captured in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

These reports were submitted to the U.N. secretariat and the Security Council; however, they were not dealt with as required to guarantee the safety of Yemen and no resolution was adopted according to international law.

Al-Yamani confirmed that the reports will be resubmitted to Guterres, while holding former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon responsible for not halting Iran’s actions, especially after being briefed on all the reports.

“We did not attack Iran nor did we send arms to Iranian cities. No Arab country in general and Gulf country in particular worked on inciting any of the Iranian factions against the Iranian regime. Therefore, we do not accept any interference by Iran in the internal affairs of regional countries.”

He said that if Iran wanted to coexist with other countries in the region, it could always decide to discuss different matters with them instead of imposing its expansionist policies in the region.

