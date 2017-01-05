Yemen’s PM Congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the nd2 Anniversary

Dr. Ahmed Obaid bin Daghar, Prime Minister of Yemen, has congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 2nd anniversary of assuming reins of power.

In a cable to the monarch, bin Daghar lauded the qualitative graph change of relations between the two neighboring countries witnessed over the last two years during the era of the King of Determination, noting the coincidence of this year’s anniversary with the great momentum of economic and strategic domestic changes which were launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, citing the 2020 national transformation program and the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.

Bin Daghar said that the Kingdom has stood steadfast against terrorism and in favor of all Arab and Islamic causes, citing the determination storm and restoration of hope in support for Yemeni people in response to their leadership’s stress to face the coup by Houtis and forces loyal to deposed president Ali Saleh, foiling their plot to become an Iranian-made dagger in the waist of the Arab Gulf states and peoples.

He expressed the pride and gratitude of Yemen, Arab and Islamic nations for the historic positions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as leader of the Arab Coalition for the legitimacy in Yemen, describing him as a true Arab leader who would never neglect an Arab group feeling grievance or pain.

This came in cables, bin Daghar sent to Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince as well to mark the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques’ assuming reins of power.