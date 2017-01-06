Riyadh Hosts Four Yemenis Released from Guantanamo Bay Prison

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has issued directives to host four Yemenis who were detained at Guantanamo Bay military prison as their families are living in the Kingdom, said Interior Ministry.

The four Yemenis arrived in Saudi Arabia late Thursday, the ministry’s spokesman said in a statement today.

Families of the released were informed about the arrival of their members, he added, noting that all facilitations were made to help the released meet their families.

This move is in line with the King’s response to Yemeni President Ab Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s request, he said.

He stated that the Kingdom had hosted last year nine Yemenis who were detained at the Bay, due to the deterioration of situation in the war-torn country.

Original Article