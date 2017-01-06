Yemeni Army and Resistance Forces Advance in Saada

SANAA — Yemen’s army and resistance forces are quickly advancing toward Saada, the largest city and birthplace of the Houthi movement, after gaining control of several strategic areas nearby.

Factions from the army and resistance forces were able to regain control on Monday the command center of Brigade 101, the al-Thar and Habsh mountains.

Saada has been under siege from Houthi militias and was the city where a missile was launched targeting Mecca in Saudi Arabia last October.

Meanwhile, coalition airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in the districts of Bani Amir and Maqbana in Taiz province amid reports of heaving fighting on the front of Nihm.

Coalition planes also bombarded telecommunication towers and two weapons-laden trucks of the militias south of Amran city and Lahij province.

According to local sources, Houthi leader in Bayhan Ahmed Abdul Kader al-Haj al-Sayid was killed as the result of injuries he suffered in the battle o regain control of the town, which was recaptured by the Resistance.

The advancements come a day after 25 Houthi militias, among them a senior leader, were killed near Najran’s border region. Abu Shehab al-Hamzi was a senior militia leader among the Houthis ranks in Yemen.

