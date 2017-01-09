Yemeni Peace Negotiations Completion Discussed

Riyadh, Jan. 9 (BNA): Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, received UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The latest developments in Yemen, UN Envoy’s efforts for the completion of the Yemeni peace negotiations were discussed, as well as pushing ahead with the political process in accordance with the Gulf initiative, outputs of the National Dialogue and Security Council resolution 2216.

GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiation Dr. Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Ouwaishaq also attended.

