Almost 1400 Children Killed in Yemen Since March 2015: UNICEF

Sanaa – United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative in Yemen, Meritxell Relano, said that almost 1,400 children were killed and 2,140 were injured during conflict in Yemen

“Over 2,140 others have been injured. The actual numbers are likely to be much higher,” Relano said in a statement published on UNICEF website.

He added that some 2,000 schools were destroyed, damaged or used for military purposes or as shelters for displaced families.

“Schools should be zones of peace at all times, a sanctuary where children can learn, grow, play and be safe. Children should never risk their lives only to attend school,” Relano underlined.

He added that UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to follow their obligations under international humanitarian law and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure, including schools.

