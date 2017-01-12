UN Envoy, GCC Initiative Sponsors Discuss Yemeni Crisis

UN Secretary General’s envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed met Wednesday with ambassadors of states sponsoring the Gulf initiative to resolve the Yemeni crisis.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed recent developments of the situation in Yemen in light of UN’s efforts and the agreement resulted by the quartet committee, which includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, and UK, GCC Secretariat General said in a statement.

The UN envoy stressed the importance of reaching a mechanism for ceasefire and political and security solution for the crisis in Yemen, expressing his hope that all warring sides interact positively toward each other in order to implement that mechanism, and support UN’s efforts to reach a peaceful solution in Yemen.

For his part, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Awaishiq, GCC Assistant Secretary General for political affairs and negotiations affirmed GCC’s support of the efforts exerted by UN Secretary General’s envoy in reaching a peaceful solution in Yemen, expressing his sorrow for the non-response by Houthis and Ali Abdullah Saleh towards a number of peace initiatives by the UN.

