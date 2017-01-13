U.S. Strikes Kill 3 Al-Qaida Operatives in Yemen

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2017 — The U.S. military conducted strikes on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula operatives in central Yemen on Dec. 29 and Jan. 8, according to a U.S. Central Command news release issued today.

On Dec. 29, a strike killed two AQAP operatives in the al-Baydah Governorate.

On Jan. 8, a strike killed an AQAP operative in the al-Baydah Governorate.

“Strikes against al-Qa’ida operatives in Yemen put consistent pressure on the terrorist network and prevent them from plotting and executing attacks against the U.S. and our allies,” Army Maj. Michael N. Meyer, a Centcom spokesman, said in the release. “AQAP remains a significant threat to the region, the United States and beyond.”

Centcom’s mission is to direct and enable military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests.

“U.S. Central Command remains committed to defeating AQAP and denying it safe havens in Yemen,” Meyer said.

