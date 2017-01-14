Yemeni Government: No Discussions Regarding Hadi’s Authorities

The legitimate government did not receive any draft proposals from U.N. Special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed concerning a solution to the Yemeni crisis, Yemeni political sources told Asharq Al-Awsat on Friday.

The sources said the government has presented some remarks to the U.N. envoy and is “awaiting from him any response based on the terms of reference stated in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2216, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s initiative, its executive mechanism and the outputs of the comprehensive national dialogue.”

Sources had told Asharq Al-Awsat earlier this week that Ould Cheik would carry a revised version of his vision for a political solution in Yemen, after the legitimate Yemeni government had rejected the envoy’s first docuement for ignoring to bring peace based on the terms of the three references.

For his part, Mane Al Matari, media adviser to Yemen’s foreign minister, said that any U.N. paper that discusses the authorities of the president, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, would be rejected for falling outside the three references. “We do not expect the new U.N. paper, which the envoy is about to present, to include such a proposal.”

Meanwhile, Major General Ahmed Seif, the commander of the Fourth Military Region, said the Yemeni Army had completely controlled on Friday the area of Dhabab, adding that Houthi militants and forces of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh “were not anymore present in the Yemeni shores near the international shipping lane of Bab el-Mandib.”

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Seif said local authorities from the Dhabab directorate would return in the next few hours to perform the duties of the legitimate government.

He said the army had called on all local authorities to return and resume their work, particularly that many of them had fled the area when Houthis controlled the directorate. Others had also joined the Army ranks to help liberate Dhabab. The commander said the Emirati Red Crescent is now prepared to offer aid to those who have fled the area.

Seif added: “The Iranian strategy completely failed due to the Yemeni Army’s advance and consecutive victories reached by controlling the Red Sea, the shores of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Iran has also failed to control Bab el-Mandib area.”

