Deputy FM Receives Kuwaiti-Yemeni Relief Agency Delegation

Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Sulaiman Al-Jarallah on Sunday received a delegation from the Kuwaiti-Yemeni relief agency, which includes the charity organizations operating in Yemen, and is working in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Society for Relief.

The meeting reviewed the agency’s efforts to deliver the aid provided by the State of Kuwait to the Yemeni people.

The delegation lauded the generous aid Kuwait offers, which reached different parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for the Affairs of Al-Jarallah’s Office Ambassador Ayham Abdullatif Al-Omer, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Follow-up and Coordination Plenipotentiary Nasser Al-Sabeeh.

Original Article