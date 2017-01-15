Malnutrition Among Children in Yemen Reaches All-time High

Children wait to be treated at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 14, 2017. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that malnutrition among children in Yemen reaches an all-time high as nearly 2.2 million children in the war-torn country are acutely malnourished and require urgent care. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

