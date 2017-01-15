Saudi Border Guard Killed by Yemeni Gunmen

A Saudi border guard was killed on Sunday as a result of a cross-border shootout with hostile elements in Yemen on Saturday afternoon.

A outpost in the southern border area of Najran came under heavy fire and shelling which resulted in the martyrdom of sergeant Mohammad Yahya Al-Na’ji, spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

The Saudi ground forces returned fire, forced the attackers to fee and were able to bring the situation in the border area back to normal, the spokesman added.

