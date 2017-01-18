Arab League Chief Receives Message from UN Yemen Envoy

Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul Gheit received on Tuesday a letter from the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmad on progress of his efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen.

The message explains the guidelines of roadmap tabled by Ould Sheikh Ahmad to the Yemeni parties on October 24, spokesman of the League Mahmoud Afifi said in a press release.

The UN envoy’s vision is based on the internationally recognized points of reference, notably the GCC initiative, the UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and the outcomes of the national dialogue, he said.

The UN envoy appreciated the support offered by the League to his efforts to resume the political process and reach an enduring cessation of hostilities in Yemen, he added.

