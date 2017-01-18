Jordan Reiterates Support of Yemen Stability

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has reiterated his country’s support of efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen, official media reported Tuesday.

The Kingdom is also keenness on achieving peace and stability in Yemen in accordance with international initiatives, including UNSC resolution 2216, GCC Initiative, and outcome of the national dialogue, Safadi affirmed, according to Petra News Agency.

The Jordanian minister made his remarks while meeting with UN special envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmad in Amman, during which they discussed recent developments in Yemen and efforts to end the crisis.

For his part, the UN envoy briefed Safadi about latest efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, pointing out the cooperation level between Jordan and UN, as well as the Kingdom’s role to defuse tensions and achieve peace and security in the region.

