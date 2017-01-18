Training Course for Yemeni Women to Face Saudi Aggression War

HAJJA, Jan. 18 (Saba) – A training course for women to face Saudi aggression war against Yemen was held in northwest province of Hajja on Wednesday.

The course was sponsored by director general of women development, Bashair al-Sharafi.

“The course aims at developing the awareness of Yemeni women to face and deal with economic difficulties resulted by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen,” al-Sharafi told Saba.

A large numbers of women in the province took place in the course.

Original Article