Yemen to Receive USD 450 Mln Grant from World Bank

The World Bank announced on Tuesday a USD 450 million grant for Yemen, as the nearly two-year old conflict in the country has left some 18 million people without basic food requirements and medical care.

The amount will be split into two emergency projects designed in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO), a statement from the World Bank said. The projects were expected to assist 9 million of the neediest people, it added.

The Emergency Crisis Response project will receive a grant of USD 250 million “to provide income opportunities for two million highly impoverished Yemenis, including women, youth and internally displaced people,” the statement said.

It will also “strengthen the Social Fund for Development (SFD) and the Public Works Project (PWP), two key Yemeni institutions that deliver services at the community level, now critical for building up the resilience of Yemenis to cope with the impacts of the ongoing conflict.” The remaining USD 200 million will go toward the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project which will “maintain the capacity of the existing health systems, while providing health and nutrition services to an estimated 7 million Yemenis,” the statement said.

Less than half of all medical facilities in Yemen are in operation, the World Bank said.

