Saudi Arabia Sends 600 Tons of Medical Supplies to the Yemeni People

A Saudi official said that Saudi convoys carrying about 600 tons of medicines and medical supplies will enter Yemeni territory next week in coordination with the relevant Yemeni organisations.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Aid Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah told Asharq Al-Awsat that a convoy carrying more than 600 tons of medicines and medical supplies for the relief of the Yemeni people will set off on Sunday afternoon. He also said that Yemeni competent authorities have specified which areas the medical aid will go to.

He also pointed out that the medical convoy will supplement the medical aid programme and support the health sector there, especially as hospitals and health centres are in dire need of resources to enable them to continue their work.

Al-Rabiah pointed out that the centre continues to oversee aid programmes inside Yemen and that 110 programmes in which 89 partners participated have been overseen in Yemen so far. They include food, food security and health care programmes that support 103 health facilities, provide treatment for sick and injured Yemenis, support shelter and refugee programmes regardless of whether the refugees are in Djibouti, Somalia or are displaced inside Yemen.

He added that the programmes provide support to the education sector in Yemen and families in need, in addition to providing drinking water and environmental sanitation.

