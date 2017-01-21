Yemeni President Changes Military Commanders

Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Saturday issued a republican resolution promoting Staff Brigadier Ahmed Hassan Jebran to major-general and appointing him commander of Third Military Zone in Marib Governorate and commander of the 13th Infantry Brigade, the official Yemen news agency reported.

Jebran replaces Major-General Adel Al Qumairi, who was appointed inspector-general of the Armed Forces.

Hadi issued another resolution appointing Staff Brigadier Mahmoud Saeed Salah commander of the Third Brigade.

Original Article