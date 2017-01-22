Sana’a Airport in Yemen within Military Fire Range

Aden, Taiz- Yemeni armed forces continue advancing across all battlefronts taking place at the insurgency-held enclave, Sana’a. Pro-government forces have recorded a considerable push into Sana’a’s Nihm district, local sources said.

The Sana’a airport is now brought into military fire-range, said Popular Resistance Abdullah al Sahndaqi told Asharq Al-Awsat. Houthi-led militias have been exploiting the Sana’a airport against the international community.

In exchange of allowing aid planes to land at the airport, militias want to have the green light on resuming ‘civil’ flights at the airport.

Renewed fighting in Nihm is both fierce and intense, al Shandaqi said.

“Pro-government forces have liberated strategic mountains overlooking the areas Harshafa and Daboua,” added al Shandaqi.

“At least 16 insurgency militants have been killed, and dozens wounded .. another seven were arrested, ” he said.

The Popular Resistance spokesman explained that the areas brought into government control oversees Sana’a’s eastern gates and will greatly aid in future endeavors to free the capital from insurgency hold.

Iran-aligned militants continue to record losses amidst a substantial lowering of morale. Aided by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces, the Yemeni National Army and Popular Resistance succeeded in weakening insurgency, chiefly composed of Iran-backed Houthi and Saleh militias, in a number of the Yemeni directorates. Dissent continues to grow louder among the Yemeni tribes against these militias.

Yemeni tribes revealed that Houhti and Saleh militias have come to enforce foreign agendas seeking to destroy Yemen.

Political analysts said that these facts have made the tribes to withdraw fighters from the troops of coup militias while the Houhti and ousted Saleh militias are forcing students to join their ranks.

Taiz, one of the key battlegrounds on which national forces have pushed through, have come under repeated rebel fire.

A medical source at the city’s Al-Rawda hospital told AFP that seven civilians were also wounded by the insurgency’s mortar fire.

A loyalist military source said that the rockets struck one after the other in the city’s Al-Nour district.

The National Army and the Popular Resistance have made a significant progress on seven fronts under the air support of the Arab coalition.

