Al-Zayani Discusses Ways of Intensifying Relief Efforts in Yemen with UN Official

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Rashid Khalikov, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Partnerships with the Middle East and Central Asia, have discussed the developments of humanitarian situations in Yemen.

The two sides also reviewed ways to intensify regional and international efforts being made to deliver humanitarian assistance to cities, provinces and villages of Yemen and provide basic services for besieged Yemenis.

The meeting touched on the mechanisms guaranteeing a joint cooperation and coordination between the GCC and UN as regards the provision of humanitarian assistance to refugees all over the world.

Original Article