Yemeni Government Complains About Ould Cheikh’s Meetings in Sana’a

The legitimate government of Yemen lodged a formal complaint to the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed about some of his meetings in Sana’a.

The Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi said today through his official Twitter account that “The Yemeni government has lodged a formal complaint to the UN envoy about some of the meetings that he held in Sana’a” and referred to these meetings as “contrary to his commitments and statements.”

Ould Cheikh arrived in Sana’a yesterday and met with representatives of both sides of the coup (the Houthis and the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh) in the framework of his trips to urge Yemeni parties to sit around the same table and accept an eighth truce in preparation for the resumption of negotiations.

Al-Mekhlafi added that “the victories of the national army confirm that 2017 will be the year of victory and the restoration of the state and peace”. He congratulated the people of Yemen and President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in advance.

He also pointed out that “the national army will achieve more victories, defeat the rebels and strengthen the state in the coming period. The nation will see pleasant surprises for a better future”.

