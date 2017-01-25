Mokha Liberation a Huge Blow to Houthis: Paper

A UAE newspaper has said that the liberation of Al Mokha city and port, to the west of Taiz, from the Al Houthi and Saleh group militias by the Yemeni army and popular resistance forces backed by the Arab Coalition, marks an important turning point in the fight for legitimacy in Yemen.

In an editorial on Wednesday, The Gulf Today said, “The UAE Armed Forces, who effectively helped in liberating the city and the port of Al Mokha and also played a key role in other victories achieved by the army on various fronts, well deserve the lavish praise by Yemeni President, Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

“The need to continue with such victories on various fronts until the coup militias are cleared from all governorates of Yemen should never ever be underestimated. The Houthi and Saleh militias have already been weakened in a number of Yemeni directorates. Yemeni tribes have understood that the Houthi and Saleh militias have put in place foreign agendas in a bid to destroy Yemen.

“The Arab Coalition has been providing relief to the Yemeni people through the humanitarian arms of its members, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The coalition has been contributing to the implementation of a series of charitable, development and reconstruction projects in Yemen, particularly in the areas of health, education, housing and public utilities.

“The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has also begun to meet the population’s needs in liberated areas by distributing food aid and relief assistance, especially to those displaced people from Mokha city.

“The assistance includes distribution of more than 2,000 food baskets in different areas. The recipients have expressed their gratitude to the UAE and the ERC for their quick response to their living needs and supplying urgently required aid. An Emirati aid ship carrying medical equipment and foodstuff arrived on Monday at the Mukalla port to support health services in the Governorate of Hadramaut.

“Earlier this month, a ship carrying maintenance equipment for Hadramaut’s dilapidated central power generators and power stations arrived at Mukalla port. The ERC has being doing a commendable job by launching various campaigns to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people during times of distress.

“By continuing their deplorable actions, the Houthis are causing immense suffering to the brotherly people of Yemen. It is the intransigence of the Houthis that has prolonged the Yemen crisis.

The paper concluded by saying, “The only way out is for the Al Houthis to shun provocative actions and listen to the voice of reason to spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed.”

Original Article