Archaeologists Rush to Protect Yemen’s History

British archaeologists are racing to save Yemen’s cultural heritage from afar — using Google Earth to discover ancient cities and temples 6,000 miles away before they are bombed to oblivion.

A team from the universities of Oxford, Leicester and Durham is documenting the sites — which include monuments from the biblical kingdom of Sheba — for a no-strike list to be presented to the Saudi-led coalition carrying out bombing raids against rebel forces.

The online satellite maps mean that they can make a rapid survey of the war-torn country’s remotest corners safe from the combatants’ guns.

The EAMENA (Endangered Archaeology in the Middle East and North Africa) team was already surveying Yemen’s heritage using digital images as part of its work to document sites at…

