Hadi Decides to Move Parliament Meetings to Aden, Abolishes Houthi Measures

Aden- Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi has issued a presidential decree to transfer the headquarters of the parliament to the temporary capital Aden, south of Yemen, a move seen as a political slap in the face of Houthi-Saleh militias.

Hadi’s decision came as the military role that Houthis played in several battlefronts began to decline.

The president issued another decree to cancel all the measures taken by the insurgents through the parliament.

The first decree was issued based on Yemen’s Constitution, the Gulf Cooperation Council member states’ initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue and the text of Article 66 of the Constitution and Article (5) of the Rules of Procedure of the Council of Representatives of Yemen.

Asharq Al-Awsat learned that high level security and political arrangements have been recently made to transfer to Aden members of the House of Representatives, who back the legitimacy, and whoever wants to join them.

“The expected number of participants in the parliament’s meetings is 156 deputies, which exceeds the required quorum,” informed sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The sources added that Houthis might try to prevent deputies, living in areas under their control, from heading to Aden.

The decisions came as a result of the security situation and the danger to the lives of the members of the House of Representatives affecting the performance of their legislative and legal duties in Sana’a, which is occupied by Houthi militias and coup forces loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

