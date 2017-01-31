‎Bin Daghar: His First Ideas and Their Popular Adoption

By Tawfiq Ali

Fate has brought the “Friend of the Farmers” to head the cabinet of the Yemeni government, to defend from his position as a high ranking official and decision maker in the Republic, and to remake significant accomplishments that have been destroyed. It’s the “Federal Yemen” project, which pure blood was shed for.

Ahmed Obaid Bin Daghar is one of the most prominent fighters and defenders of this project. He was considered to be the first decision maker who adopted the idea of the United Yemen project consisting of a multi-region system a long time ago. He adopted that idea even before the Yemenis reached a consensus during the National Dialogue Conference which began on March 18th, 2013. This proves that Bin Daghar enjoys an excellent political mindset and was aware of Yemen’s case and its roots, problems, dimensions and influences.

He was more visionary than other politicians for 23 years, the time in which took politicians to believe in and adopt his ideas that are rejected by contemporary extremists.

I hoped, if we have believed in his ideas rather than paying a heavy cost and the bill still open to add more. Unfortunately, we do not know when it will stop.

The fate of Bin Daghar, who obtained a Phd in History with merit, is to carry on this national and historical responsibility in these difficult times in Yemen’s history.

Defending this project can reveal a mass of people firmly standing behind it in this exceptional period of time where responsibilities have doubled and professionalism is rejected in this unhealthy atmosphere in the workplace, similarly the national agendas have double and it requires to obtain the goals.

He is left in front of complicated test, either he must continue to accomplish his mission which he called for “ the New United Yemen” or to fail in front of the plenty of difficulties he faces.

Bin Daghar’s steady progress to make life normal, either in politics or in general services that touch on the public needs in liberated areas, proves that the man is moving forward to achieve the ultimate goal of legitimacy.

‎

To be honest, like many others I was surprised to see his daily busy schedule since he was named Prime Minister. In a short period of time, he conducted a number of fruitful international visits to support Yemen in both political and humanitarian interests. One of these visits was his visit to Egypt in middle of August last year. He managed to meet with the political leadership of Egypt on a number of points in the interest of helping Yemeni travelers.

His government has successfully paid salaries for the military and security forces in a challenging time, followed by wiring the due amounts to Yemeni students abroad. He also ended the cash crises and began to pay the salaries of state employees.

The Prime Minister has contributed to providing access for hundreds of wounded Yemenis to receive international medical treatment, many of whom were about to lose hope because of the failures of former governments. He is doing all this on top of his congested daily schedule consisting of meetings and solving many other problems.

Civil employees’ salaries have begun being paid regularly and have reached Sana’a, which is under the Houthi’s strong control. This has one meaning that the prime minister cares about the people here and there and he keeps telling ministers and advisors to feel the responsibility with sincere, transparency and zero mediation.

Bin Daghar grew up among hard-working farmers, and because of that he has taken the responsibility of farmers’ cases simply because his legs left a strong footprint in agricultural lands.

He remains very faithful to the past and he continues to call for equality for all people in Yemen. He appears very different than his previous colleagues, keeping in mind the responsibility that has been pushed in his corner. He has a clear vision and mission with clear objectives established from the deep experience he has gained throughout the years. This rural man has imposed his respect with wisdom and diplomacy.

The question is, will the author of Yemen Under the Rule of Imam Ahmed close the page of a bloody era for the new imams? I believe he will do so in his new book The Emerging of United Yemen.