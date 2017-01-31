‘I Don’t Feel Safe Anymore:’ Rochester Family From Yemen on Trump’s Travel Ban

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The travel ban is causing frustration among generations of immigrant families locally and all over the country.

“Dear President Trump because of you I don’t feel safe anymore,” said 12-year-old Ahmed Ali.

These are the thoughts Ahmed wants President Trump to know. The executive order from the White House has been a hardship for the whole Rochester family who originate from Yemen; one of the seven Muslim countries that are prohibited from coming into the United States for 90 days.

“I am a Muslim, but I am an American,” Ahmed said. “I am sad that immigrants can’t come to America. You have said some many mean things about people like me.”

Ahmed’s 14-year-old brother Ameen feels the same.

“We can not go visit our families now and if we do we’re not going to come back,” Ameen said.

The boys’ mother, Hussian Ali has not seen her family for years and was planning a trip to Yemen in the upcoming months. However that trip has been canceled in light of Donald Trump`s restrictive order against Muslim countries.

“There’s different ways to make America great again and not by banning people,” Hussian said.

This is not the first time the Ali family has felt under attack for being who they are.

Last March, police say a vandal was caught on surveillance video spray painting obscenities and derogatory remarks on the family’s University Avenue business. The graffiti has since been removed, however the internal damage still exists.

“I felt really upset by how one person can affect our whole family by just writing some words,” Hussian said.

Ahmed plans to send his letter to the President soon and hopes these words can help change not only the lives of American citizens, but the lives of Muslims around the world.

“I belong here just like you,” Ahmed said.

