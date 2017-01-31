The US commando killed in the raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Yemen Sunday has been identified as a 36-year-old navy sailor.
The Pentagon said Monday that William “Ryan” Owens of Illinois was “assigned to an East Coast based Special Warfare unit.
He died of “wounds sustained” in the raid, the statement confirmed.
Pentagon Identifies US Commando Killed in Yemen
