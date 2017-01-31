Yemen Rebels Hit Saudi Naval Vessel with Missile Attack (VIDEO)

Local media reports that a Saudi frigate patrolling the waters west of Hodeida was struck by Houthi weapons. The warship was struck by “three suicide boats belonging to the Houthi militias,” news outlet SPA said.

The Saudi news agency noted that the missile killed two navy servicemembers, while injuring three others. The Yemen-based group has corroborated SPA’s claims, noting that they hit the seacraft.

A man in the video shouted “Allahu Akbar, death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews and victory for Islam.”

Original Article