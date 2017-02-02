Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Yemen’s Deputy PM, Affirms UAE’s Support For Legitimacy in Yemen

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2017 (WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised the historic stand of the UAE towards the people of Yemen and its commitment to support the country’s legitimacy, which would contribute to restoring security and stability, and safeguard Yemen’s sovereignty and unity.

He also stressed the strong relations between the two countries.

The UAE minister made the remarks today when he met with Abdul Malik Abdul Jalil Al Mukhlafi, Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The duo discussed the latest developments in regional and international arenas and exchanged views on a number of issues in Yemen.

Al Mukhlafi lauded the UAE’s support for legitimacy in Yemen as part of the Arab Coalition’s stand, led by Saudi Arabia. He also stressed the strong relations between the UAE and Yemen.

Salem Al Ghafli, the UAE Ambassador to Yemen, and Faris Al Mazrouei, Assistant Foreign Minister for Security and Military Affairs, also attended the meeting.

Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the UAE, was also present.

