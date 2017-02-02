Ospreys From USS Makin Island Reportedly Involved in Yemen Raid

A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps V-22 Osprey tilt-rotors from the San Diego-based USS Makin Island were involved in a Navy SEAL raid Saturday against terrorists in Yemen, according to news reports.

CNN reported Wednesday night that Ospreys from the amphibious assault ship operating in the Gulf of Aden were sent to help evacuate the wounded after a firefight left Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens dead.

One of the Ospreys made a hard landing, which resulted in three service members being injured, none of them seriously. That aircraft was later destroyed to prevent its technology from falling into enemy hands.

President Trump made an unannounced visit to Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to meet with Owens’ family as the aircraft carrying his remains touched down.

U.S. Central Command officials estimated that 14 al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula terrorists were killed in the raid.

