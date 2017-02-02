Yemeni Authorities Thwart Iranian Plot to Smuggle Books

Yemeni legitimate authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle books promoting sectarian Iranian ideas. An attempt to bring a large quantity of books endorsing violence and the rejection of moderation and coexistence was seized when a truck transporting them was spotted at a border crossing between Yemen and Oman on Monday.

The Yemeni Minister of Culture Marwan Damaj told Asharq Al-Awsat yesterday that the books that were seized and intended for Yemen were illegal and against the laws of the country. In addition to this, they contain poisonous ideas that will fuel violence and sectarianism on Yemeni territory.

The truck that was stopped by security authorities at the border crossing between Yemen and Oman was carrying lots of books that were dispatched by Iran and included religious books on the philosophy of Islamic law that are taught in Iranian religious institutions. The truck was seized because it did not have an official permit to enter the country legally, in addition to the fact that the books contained ideas that are unacceptable in Yemeni society which is peaceful.

The Yemeni Minister of Culture confirmed that the truck that was seized at the border crossing was heading to areas controlled by Houthi militants, and this indicates that these books may have been intended to be taught at religious seminaries that have been established in areas controlled by the Houthis. He stressed that the rebels have a cultural heritage that contradicts and is hostile to cultural and intellectual diversity and aims to target cultural symbols of Yemeni Islamic history in general.

