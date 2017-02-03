Arab Ministerial Quartet calls Iran to stop meddling in Arab affairs

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2017 (WAM) — The Arab Ministerial Quartet expressed on Thursday its grave concern over the continuous intervention by Iran in internal affairs of Arab countries.

The committee, tasked with addressing Iranian interference in internal affairs of Arab countries, said that Arab League member states were worried about Iran’s continuing reluctance to cease interference in the affairs of Arab countries, which, it said, undermines security and stability in the region and reduces prospects for building confidence between Iran and Arab countries.

The committee, part of the Arab Ministerial Council of the Arab League, met in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the second Arab Ministerial Retreat, which the UAE is hosting.

While reviewing the latest developments in the course of Arab-Iranian relations, the committee valued the initiative floated by the Gulf Cooperation Council which was enshrined by the speech of the Emir of Kuwait, which called for Iran to respond positively to it in order to lay down new bases for Iran’s dealing with the Arab world so as to maintain security and stability in the region.

In a statement following the meeting, the committee also expressed profound concern over Iran’s interference which, it said, stirred sectarian strife in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, which has resulted in chaos and instability as well as the exasperation of crises and the undermining of regional and international efforts to put an end to these crises through peaceful means as per international resolutions.

The committee also referred to Iranian violations of UN Resolution No. 2216 by supplying weapons to the coup militia in Yemen. These transgressions undermine international legitimacy and UN efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis through peaceful means.

Additionally, the committee expressed its support for Bahrain in whatever measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, and demanded that Iran refrain from meddling in Bahrain’s affairs and should reconsider its policies towards its neighbouring countries.

It also urged Iran to respect the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference in the affairs of Arab countries which could threaten their stability, security and peace.

The statement added that Iran should respect the national sovereignty of neighbouring Arab countries and comply with the principles of the UN Charters and international law.

The Quartet is made of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates as well as the Arab League’s Secretary-General.

